Rude Woman Brazenly Asked A Hotel Guest To Use His Room While She Waited For Hers, But He Adamantly Refused

Some people are so demanding that they forget proper etiquette.

This man’s hotel room was ready upon check-in, while a female customer was asked to wait for hers, so she boldly asked if she could use his room in the meantime.

Read the full story below.

Girl demands to use my hotel room and calls me selfish when I say no I (30M) recently went on a short work trip and stayed at a mid-range hotel. Nothing fancy, just clean and quiet. When I arrived, there was just one person ahead of me at the check-in desk, as I arrived way before check-in time. The person ahead of me was a girl who seemed irritated. She was complaining that her room wasn’t ready yet. From what I overheard, it had something to do with the room type or the cleaning schedule. Honestly, I didn’t care. When it was my turn, the front desk handed me my key without any issue, as my room was ready early. So, I thanked them and started heading toward the elevator. That’s when she suddenly turned to me and said, “Wait, your room’s ready? Seriously? I’ve been waiting here, and you just walk in and get one?” I just said, “Yeah, I guess mine was already prepped.”

This man was shocked by the female guest’s demand.

She said, “Can I use your room for like half an hour? Just to freshen up and lie down or something? I’ve been waiting, and I’m exhausted.” I was caught off guard but quickly said, “No, sorry. I’m not comfortable with that.” She got annoyed fast. “What’s the big deal? We’re both staying here. It’s not like I’m some random person.” I replied, “Still, I don’t know you. I’m not letting someone I just met into my hotel room. You’ll have to wait like everyone else.” She rolled her eyes, said something under her breath, and went back. Later that evening, I saw her at the hotel restaurant with another girl, and she gave me a dirty look, like I had personally ruined her day. Also, shouldn’t she be more cautious of strangers than me? She didn’t know me. I could’ve been anyone. What if I was a creep or worse? Some people have zero awareness when entitlement takes over.

Wow! This woman clearly never heard of stranger danger.

Never let a crazy stranger into your hotel room.

