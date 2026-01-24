Rich Boss Kept Making Bad Financial Decisions, And Yet His Privilege Always Saved Him From Going Broke

Isn’t it unfair when the rich keep getting rich y exploiting others?

This girl shares how her annoying rich boss made all the wrong decisions and yet it didn't affect his wealth.

My rich boss basically doesn’t work, but thinks he works more than everyone else My boss is rich, and an absolute idiot. He is socially awkward, doesn’t understand the easiest things, doesn’t understand the inner workings of his own company and makes bad decision after bad decision.

But because he was born to rich parents with capital, he is still rich. And despite not really working, he thinks he is the hardest worker he knows. He founded a medium sized company with some 60 people 20 years ago. Because of bad decisions (wrong business model during the first years of the company) he easily lost the potential income of several Million Dollars. 10 years ago he invested Millions into a stupid project, where pretty much everyone in the company said that this was a bad idea that would inevitably fail. And so it was.

But because he was born rich he could shrug off the loss of Millions and just continue. – He comes into the office at 9 AM or 10 AM. Does who knows what on his PC for the next 2-3 hours. – Then he goes on hid midday break. He eats at some fancy restaurant for roughly 1.5 hours and returns around 2 PM. – Then he makes a few calls. Spends another 2 hours at his PC doing who knows what. And leaves at 4 PM.

So at max he is there from 9 AM to 4 PM. That’s 7 hours of which 1.5 hours is his eating break. Then he spends 2-3 months every year on vacation, mostly abroad. The company basically works without him. Yet he claims how much he works and that his employees are lazy.

I just hate these people. Only got to where he is now because he was born rich and could stomach the loss of Millions without much effect. Has 3-4x more vacation time than his workers. Works at most 30 hours/week. Doesn’t do any work at all and only bugs employees. But he “works the hardest of all the people he knows”. And no I don’t want to be boss. Or even rich. I would be perfectly content if I get 2-3 months of vacation time/year and just enough money so that I can afford to live.

Why is the world so unfair? Why do people that least deserve something get it all? And then have the audacity to claim how they made it all by themselves and how hard and much they work.

