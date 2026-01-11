January 11, 2026 at 2:55 pm

Robots Danced Alongside Humans At A Concert In China And Folks Think It Was Pretty Strange

by Matthew Gilligan

robots dancing with humans

TikTok/@channelnewsasia

Things are getting weird out there, folks…

A viral TikTok video showed robots dancing alongside humans during a concert by singer Wang Leehom in China recently, and let’s say that it looks like something straight out of a science fiction movie.

robots dancing on stage

TikTok/@channelnewsasia

The video shows Leehom dancing along with robots…

And these things really know how to move!

In fact, the robots performed the exact same dance moves as the humans onstage.

dancers on stage with robots

TikTok/@channelnewsasia

The video’s caption reads, “Robots danced and performed flips at Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom’s concert in Chengdu, China. X founder Elon Musk shared a video on the platform, calling it “impressive.””

a dancer on stage with a robot

TikTok/@channelnewsasia

Check out the video.

@channelnewsasia

🤖 Robots danced and performed flips at Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom’s concert in Chengdu, China. X founder Elon Musk shared a video on the platform, calling it “impressive”. #chinanews #china #robot #elonmusk

♬ original sound – CNA – CNA

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 12 31 at 10.38.05 AM Robots Danced Alongside Humans At A Concert In China And Folks Think It Was Pretty Strange

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 12 31 at 10.38.20 AM Robots Danced Alongside Humans At A Concert In China And Folks Think It Was Pretty Strange

And this TikTok user spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 12 31 at 10.39.06 AM Robots Danced Alongside Humans At A Concert In China And Folks Think It Was Pretty Strange

Admit it…this is pretty creepy.

