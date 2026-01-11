Robots Danced Alongside Humans At A Concert In China And Folks Think It Was Pretty Strange

Things are getting weird out there, folks…

A viral TikTok video showed robots dancing alongside humans during a concert by singer Wang Leehom in China recently, and let’s say that it looks like something straight out of a science fiction movie.

The video shows Leehom dancing along with robots…

And these things really know how to move!

In fact, the robots performed the exact same dance moves as the humans onstage.

The video’s caption reads, “Robots danced and performed flips at Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom’s concert in Chengdu, China. X founder Elon Musk shared a video on the platform, calling it “impressive.””

Check out the video.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

Admit it…this is pretty creepy.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!