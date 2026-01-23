Roommate Suggested She Won’t Be Paying Rent During School Breaks, But Her Other Roommates Don’t Think That’s A Fair Split

Roommates should share rent fairly, even when schedules differ.

This woman lives with her girlfriend and another roommate.

They decided to split the rent three ways.

However, her roommate refuses to pay rent for months when she’s not home.

Do you think this is fair? Check out the full story below and weigh in.

WIBTA If I made my roommate pay rent? I (Marie, 22F), my girlfriend (Aspen, 21F), and our roommate (Mia, 20F) have lived in a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment. This is in our college town, and we’ve been living together since April. It’s in a decent neighborhood, and rent is about $1,400 a month plus utilities. We split rent three ways, but because I make a little bit more money, I pay a little more. The split usually ends up being $500/$450/$450, with utilities split equally.

This woman and her girlfriend covered Mia’s rent while she was on summer break.

The conflict is that Mia feels that she shouldn’t pay rent when she isn’t here during school breaks. Over the summer (June to August), she didn’t pay rent or utilities, but her stuff was still here. Aspen and I didn’t want to make it a fight. So we just paid the rent and left it alone.

Mia told them again that she won’t be paying rent in December.

However, Christmas break is coming up. She texted our group chat and said she doesn’t think she should pay rent for December. She said she is going home on the 13th and won’t be back till January 15th. I don’t think that’s fair because her stuff is still here. It’s still her apartment.

She thinks it’s unfair that Mia gets to pick the months she has to pay rent for.

I understand that it might be difficult for her because she won’t be working over the break, but that’s not my fault. Aspen and I also have money issues, like vet bills and car maintenance. I don’t think she should be able to just pick and choose when she pays. So, WIBTA if I made her pay rent?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This is not how the world works.

Here’s the best solution. Lol.

This one shares a similar thought.

That’s a lot of entitlement, says this one.

Yes, indeed. Here’s a valid point.

Rent waits for no one, even when you’re home for the holidays.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.