Rude Customer Interrupted A Little Boy Talking To This Theme Park Employee, So She Stood Up For The Boy And Taught The Man A Lesson On Respect

Some kids are better behaved than most adults.

This employee was having a pleasant conversation with a young guest at a theme park when a rude customer interrupted them.

What she did next made the little boy’s day and schooled the man.

Read below for the full story.

It’s Just A Kid I used to work at a very popular theme park in Florida. A magical rat planet of sorts. This situation happened when I worked in attractions. I want to preface this by saying that the magical rat planet has a lot of borderline unrealistic expectations and rules for its workers that lead to eventual burnout or blood pressure issues. However, some of their “teachings” are lovely. One such being, “I respect all guests, including children, or I will be courteous to all guests of any age.” Something like that. I was a single-rider greeter one afternoon during a calm period. The park was busy but not crazy, and my particular attraction actually had decent wait times, which meant I could socialize with guests more. A little boy around 5 walked up with his family. They were resting a bit until their fast pass time arrived. Their little boy was just awkwardly staring up at me even when his family walked some feet away so I engaged him in conversation. I asked about his day, what he had done and answered any questions he had. He was delighted to have someone listen to him. He had a lot to say. Cute, bubbly, talkative baby. The little boy started asking me about my particular attraction.

This woman made sure the little boy got all her attention.

He wanted to know was it scary. I started explaining it to him when a man walked up and interrupted asking about something else. He literally just cut in, didn’t say, “excuse me”. Bear in mind I was one of three greeters. The other two greeters were just standing there smiling but the man came straight to me. I politely told him to hold on a minute as I was with a guest at the moment. The little boy literally stood with his little chest out. The man looked around before looking down. Man smirking: Tsk, it’s just a kid. 😒 Kid: 🥺 Me: He’s a guest. One of the other cast members can assist you. The man huffed and walked to one of my free co-workers. The little boy smiled, and I could tell he felt seen and important. He was adorable, though, yes, his parents totally slick left him there for me to “watch” while they rested a few feet away lol. That happened often, and we would have to gently remind parents we’re not babysitters 😩.

Kids are people, too.

