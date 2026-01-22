Rude Woman Littered In An Amusement Park And Then Told A Visitor To Pick It Up, So He Put Her In Her Place

No one likes a litterbug!

Confused for an amusement park grounds keeper. “This happened to me when I was on leave from the military and visiting a local amusement park with my girlfriend at the time. I was wearing a green polo which was apparently the uniform for groundskeepers that year, but mine was a Lacoste, while theirs had the logo of the amusement park. My girlfriend wanted to go on a ride that was too intimidating for me to go on, so I was waiting by the exit. There was this woman who came up to me, dropped her soda cup, and tried walking away.

So I said “excuse me, ma’am, please pick up your cup.” “You’re a groundskeeper, you pick it up!” While I was wearing a similar shirt, I was wearing blue jeans while grounds keeper wear black slacks. “No I don’t ma’am, please pick up your cup, it’s rude to litter.” She went off on me, “How dare you say that, I’m going to go get your manager.” “Yeah, my Chief in South Carolina, so good luck with that.”

“What?!? Trying to shirk your duties just because your manager is on vacation, that is despicable!….” Yadda yadda yadda. Her husband with their toddler came up behind her. He was in uniform USAF, an Airman. He was trying to calm her down, but I interrupted her. “Airman, please tell your wife I don’t work here” I asked while showing my CAC to him. “She is making a scene and I don’t think your chain of command would like that.” He turned pale, picked up her cup, and ushered her away. Funny thing is, I barely outranked him and even if I reported him it probably wouldn’t’ve went anywhere.”

