Sardine Decor Is Popular Right Now, And These Folks Are Showing Us The “Sardine Core” They’ve Found

You might have noticed lately that sardines are all the rage and they’re being included in all kinds of product designs.

TikTokkers showed viewers what’s going on out there.

One woman named Holly posted a video and her text overlay reads, “How it feels to leave the house and see sardines on every item of clothing.” And she wasn’t lying!

Holly’s video showed sardine designs on all kinds of products. In the video’s caption, she wrote, “I don’t get it.”

Another TikTokker named Liv posted a video and she showed viewers all the sardine-related products for sale in a Home Sense store and also in a Marshalls store.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Every trend has its season. It just so happens that this summer, the sardine aesthetic, prints, and designs are it! I did find sardine shirts, but not the infamous beaded bag or lamp. As a sardine connoisseur, I think this trend is cute.”

@hookedonliv Every trend has its season. It just so happens that this summer, the sardine aesthetic, prints, and designs are it! I did find sardine shirts, but not the infamous beaded bag or lamp. As a sardine connoisseur, I think this trend is cute 🐟🐠🎣 #sardinedecor #decorinspo #summerdecor #dopaminedecor ♬ secret garden – echo angel

But not everyone is on board with this trend.

A woman named Stephanie posted a video and asked viewers, “Whose great idea was it to make all home decor pieces sardine-themed? Why sardines?”

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This sure is a FISHY trend…

