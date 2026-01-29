‘Schedule a meeting with your direct supervisor.’ – A Career Coach Shared Quick, Easy Ways To Get Off On The Right Foot When You Start A New Job

Starting a new job is tough, no doubt about it.

You worry about fitting in and catching on to all the new tasks you have to complete.

But help is on the way!

A career coach named Rachel talked to TikTok viewers about how they can get off on the right foot at new jobs.

Rachel responded to a viewer who said, “I am having difficulty with being the newest person in the office and getting shut out. They don’t include me in anything.”

Rachel told viewers, “Being new to a role can be tough, but these quick tips can help smooth the transition.”

She continued, “Schedule a meeting with your direct supervisor and really make this your kick-off meeting for being new in the role. Lead that meeting and include these types of questions and things for your agenda.”

Rachel then showed viewer a list of questions on the screen.

Next, Rachel said, “Get out that new card and start using it to build relationships and have a really widely-understood and valid reason to introduce yourself to literally everyone.”

She added, “Also, try not to get discouraged. People are really used to routine and they’re not used to inviting you to things. So, introduce yourself and show the value that you can bring and invite yourself along. They’ll get used to it.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what viewers had to say about this.

This is great advice for starting a new job!

