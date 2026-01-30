Security Guard Isn’t Sure What To Make Of A Weird Lady Exiting His Company’s Garage, So He Went Ahead And Called The Cops

Have you ever had the most unexpected fiasco would unfold at work and you had no idea how to react to it?

This user shares how a creepy woman turned his day at work really thrilling.

Check out the full story.

How to turn a $3 parking rate into an arrest. So, this is a crazy one folks. My job is to answer the phone for people needing help exiting my companies garages at a university on the normally quiet 3rd shift.

Watch how it gets really shady from here…

Around 12:30am, I get a call from a lady Lady: “I paid, but the gate won’t go up to let me out” I check our system and see no charge processed at the gate she is calling from. I inform her of this, and she insists up and down that she paid. So, with nothing I can really do for her, I send out my one field guy to talk to her. I hear nothing for 30 minutes, and figure it was dealt with, until he calls me on the radio.

UH OH…

Field Guy: “Uhh, dispatch, she has taken the plates off of her vehicle and I think she’s going to run though the gate, can you call University PD? So, things just got interesting, and I call PD and send them that way. Its all quiet, for the next hour and a half, just getting updates that the police are still talking to the woman, until I get the final call. Field Guy: “Dispatch, she is being arrested. Her grandfather is taking the car now, so we don’t need to call a tow truck” I contain my curiosity, and tell him to come to the office for an incident report where I can get the juicy details. So, I present for you, the juicy details.

This is where it gets interesting!

She started her whole spiel of paying to the field guy, but couldn’t show any proof. She was asked when she came in and how much she paid. The rate she claims she paid and the time she came in don’t match up, so that’s strike one. She then changed her story to her mom paid for her. Mom was nowhere to be seen and couldn’t be contacted by the driver. Strike two. She leaves the gate, and parks in the garage, and the field guy hangs out until she comes back to the gate. Once she is there again, he offers to fill out a form that will let her pay later, or even dispute the charge if she wanted too.

That’s INSANE!

That was denied, and she began face timing some guy. Said guy told her to take the plates off of her car, which was when PD was sent. Once there, the cops began trying to work with her to get her gone, and she kept on refusing and refusing. So the cops get to the point where they ask her for ID…she doesn’t have one. Cops ask her if she just forgot it at home. Her: “No, I don’t have license.” Yup, she admitted to police that she was driving without a license. Her excuse was that “The judge told her she could drive” Which…is not really how that works.

He was not expecting that!

Police continue talking to her and trying to resolve this and get her gone, when the guy she was face timing pulls up, gets out, sees cops, than drives away and parks down the street to watch. During this, the field guy watches as she hands her unpaid, supposedly already used parking ticket to an officer, thus turning her whole original story into a lie. Cops are getting more and more frustrated with her being completely uncooperative, and when they ask her for her permission to drive the vehicle out of the gate so someone can pick it up, she gets really defensive and weird about it. It is unknown who saw what or who told who what, but PD opened her passenger door, and pulled a gun out of the car. My field guy was in his vehicle at this point, simply watching with his windows up.

It goes on and on!

He rolled his windows down as the lady got on the phone. On the phone, on speaker, was her lawyer, who told her and the cops, in no uncertain terms, that she was not legally allowed to be in possession of a firearm. Her excuse? “The sheriff said I was allowed to have that” Nah honey, he didn’t. Despite all of this, the police were still simply willing to let her go, and impound the vehicle and seize the firearm. You think she would take this, but nope.

They were SHOCKED!

She was asked for over 30 minutes if her ride was anywhere close, and she refused to answer every time until the police just arrested her. At which point, the face time guy drives off. So, instead of paying the 3 bucks or taking any of the other literal get out of jail cards, she wasted 2 hours of everyone’s time, and is now looking at a $1000 fine for driving without a license, and up to 5 years in prison for the firearm possession.

GEEZ! That’s some DRAMA!

What was that lady even up to?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows this story simply got more dramatic as it went on!

This user knows we don’t need more people like this woman!

This user has a strong opinion about the lady.

This user shares a story of their brother’s friend.

This user is relieved that this lady got arrested.

Someone’s being really creepy here!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.