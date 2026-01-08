She Asked Her Family To Stop Talking About Her Weight, But Now They Think She’s Being Insensitive

Body image and weight are a sensitive subject for most people, so it’s especially hard when it’s your own family that makes you feel insecure or uncomfortable.

AITA for setting boundaries with my family when they talk about my weight For context, i’ve recently been working hard to be more healthy and fit. i’ve been eating less and working out more, which resulted in me losing weight. I used to be skinny fat months ago, but now i’m getting more lean and really seeing big progress. My family, especially my mother and sister, have always liked talking about people’s weight, especially within the family. It can consist of both positive and negative comments, depending on if you’re fat or fit. they always feel the need to point out something about it.

Months ago, before my weight loss journey, my mom would always tell me that i’m getting fat or that i needed to lose weight. But now that i’m more active and committed to my weight loss journey, she has only been complimenting me. Today, my sister told me my face has gotten rounder, which obviously made me mad cuz literally just a DAY before that, she complimented me and told me i look nice. Like wow, WHEN is my body image gonna be good enough for you 😭 like when am i gonna get it right??? So obviously i snapped, not just because of what she said, but also because of multiple other instances in the past where my body image got picked apart by my family despite me actually looking pretty healthy and just right for my age and height. I told her something along the lines of: “Please don’t talk about my body again. i worked hard to lose all this weight. remember when our aunt talked about your weight too, and you cried? so why are you doing the exact same thing to me? if you have insecurities about your body, don’t project that onto me.” And she went absolutely crazy, screaming and crying. telling me i was being too sensitive, when really i just made it clear that i didn’t like her talking about my body.

Though I think what really set her off was that i told her she has insecurities about her body and when she broke down, she kept on denying it. She actually did gain a lot of weight from motherhood and it was quite an insecurity years ago, but now she claims she’s not insecure anymore so idk. She claims her comments on my body are coming from a place of love and care, and so she’s hurt that i thought anything bad about it. I guess I shouldn’t have talked about her own “insecurity” (quotation marks bc she claims she’s not insecure about it) when defending myself, but i was just so fed up. What did you expect?? I literally just got home and this is the first thing you tell me.

Growing up, my mother and my sister would NOT stop talking about their own and other people’s bodies. So much fixation on getting skinny, it’s seriously alarming. Cuz that same obsessive mindset about body image seems to be getting ingrained into my niece and nephew’s brains as well — like, in what world is it normal for TODDLERS to be calling people “fat” or “skinny” literally in almost every conversation?? I tried explaining myself but she wasn’t listening. mom took her side too (of course). I’m just so frustrated that none of the people in my family are seeing how toxic and weird this obsession they have with body image is. I don’t know about y’all, but I have never heard my friends and their families be this fixated on people’s bodies.

