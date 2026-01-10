Girlfriend Told Her Friends They Couldn’t Bring A Newbie To Her Fiancé’s Birthday Dinner, So They Declined The Invitation

Birthdays are meant to be celebrated with people you’re close to.

This woman organized a special dinner for her fiancé’s birthday.

But one friend brought their new partner, thinking the uninvited guest was welcome in the group.

Now, things got awkward really fast.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITAH for asking my friends not to invite their girlfriend to events without asking first? For my fiancé’s birthday, I made plans at our favorite restaurant. I invited three other couples that we are close with. One couple, “Anna” and “Brian,” are some of our oldest friends. They started dating “Carla” a few months ago. Since then, they have included “Carla” in several activities that they were invited to. Assuming that she would also be welcome.

Meet Carla…

Carla is a very strange person, and she makes my fiancé a little uncomfortable. She says inappropriate things and reads hidden meaning into everything. She decided I “loathed” her shortly into our first meeting and made comments the entire evening to that effect. As we were leaving, she said, “It was nice meeting you both, even you, OP.”

That was awkward.

This woman clarified that only Anna and Brian were invited.

So, I invited Anna and Brian. Anna texted back that she, Brian, and Carla would be there. I texted back, “I’m sorry for the miscommunication. The invitation is only for you and Brian. We can’t accommodate an extra person.”

She added that, in the future, they need to ask first before assuming that Carla was invited.

Anna said that an eight-top should be able to sit nine people with an extra chair at the end of the table. I responded that the event was for people my fiancé and I are close with. And we don’t know Carla that well. I also said, “In the future, I’d appreciate if you ask before assuming Carla is invited.”

Anna declined her invitation.

Anna said they wouldn’t be able to make it to the dinner. I regret offending her, especially since I know my fiancé will miss them. I am wondering if I was a jerk and should have been quiet about them assuming Carla is their automatic +1. AITA?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one offers some advice.

It’s easier to just stop inviting them, says this person.

Indeed! Short and simple.

Finally, here’s a valid point.

Never assume that it’s okay to bring an uninvited guest.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.