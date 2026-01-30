Sister-In-Law Refused To Let The Uncle Gift Her Son A Piano Lesson, And Instead Wanted Her Son To Learn Hockey

Isn’t it a bit annoying when parents overthink everything concerning their kids?

This guy shares how his sister-in-law wasn’t sure about him gifting his nephew a piano lesson.

Check out how things got tricky.

AITA for buying my nephew piano lessons for his birthday? I recently decided that I wanted to shift in buying experience presents instead of material gifts as kids have so many toys it seems.

They have a very adorable relationship!

Over the last couple years, every time my nephew (6 years old) is at my house he always wants to play on my piano or requests that I play for him. I thought it might be nice for his birthday to buy him piano lessons for the year at our local conservatory.

That’s so CUTE!

I asked his parents if they were ok with this and I offered to drive him to and from lessons as well as gave my extra keyboard for him to practice on. I made it clear to his parents that I didn’t care if he wasn’t interested past the year, but if he wanted to continue that I would continue to pay the tuition.

UH OH…

It was more to provide that opportunity to him, he is the perfect age to start, and he genuinely seems to love music. They both said they were ok with this gift prior to be gifting it Of course my nephew was thrilled when he got the gift. But after the party, I got a text from my SIL basically saying that I need to back off and that I had no right to infringe on how they want to raise their child and dictate what programs they are involved in and that if I want to put a child in music, I ought to have a child myself.

That’s INSANE!

She further went on to say that if I really cared about the rearing of their child and their wishes, that I would have purchased tuition to skating lessons as they want their boy to play hockey. I haven’t yet responded because I don’t know what to say. I am afraid of making things worse. I suppose in some sense, yes, I picked piano lessons, because I myself am a musician and that is the world I am familiar with. But I also considered how much my nephew loves playing on the piano when he is over. And, yes, I knew that his parents wanted him to play hockey, because that is what they both played as kids. But I figured it wouldn’t be a bad thing for him to have many opportunities to try different things.

He’s unsure about the whole situation!

I mean growing up, I did music, skating, swimming, ballet, field hockey and all at fairly high levels. It was all part of being a well-rounded person. And further, I didn’t want to take away the parents special moment in signing him up for hockey/skating lessons themselves. IDK I’m just wondering from other parents here if I’ve done something wrong. I don’t have kids myself, so perhaps I have overstepped. I certainly wasn’t trying to take something away from them or push their child into a path. I don’t know where to go from here.

YIKES! That sounds a bit rough!

Why wouldn’t the parents let the kid do what he wants to do?

Let’s look into what users on Reddit think about this one.

Someone’s being really thoughtful here!

