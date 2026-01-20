Sister Warned Her Sibling That Leaving The Daughter-in-Law Out Of A Gift Could Hurt The Couple, So The Sister Took Offense And Accused Her Of Overstepping

It’s strange how some people can celebrate one half of a couple and pretend the other half wasn’t right there doing the same work.

So, what would you do if your sister planned to give her son a generous graduation gift while pointedly leaving out the daughter-in-law who earned the exact same degree at the exact same time, even though the couple has built their entire adult lives together?

Would you speak up or stay out of it?

In the following story, one sister finds herself facing this decision and opts for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

AITA 60F for telling my sister 62F she isn’t making the smartest choice in this situation? My sister, 62F, is giving her 34M son a card with a significant amount of cash for his master’s graduation. He’s been married to his wife, 34F, for 6 years, and they dated for 9 years before that. They’ve supported each other through undergrad and grad school, and are graduating with master’s degrees within a month of each other. I mentioned to my sister that I’m sure her son and DIL would appreciate the gift, and that it’s a testament to their relationship that they’ve made it through all this together.

She and her sister have different opinions on the matter.

But she clarified that the gift is just for her son, not her DIL.

I think this is hurtful to her DIL, and that it’s weird to exclude her from the gift, given their history and marriage. I told my sister that most people would address the gift to the couple, and that it’s going into their shared family pot anyway. But she’s adamant that she wants it to be just for her son.

Now, her sister is upset with her.

I find it odd because my sister has always been close to her DIL, and they’ve been together since they were 19. I thought she would be proud of her, too, and happy to celebrate their joint achievement. Now my sister is upset with me, but I’m only bringing it up because I love and care about my sister and don’t want her to mess up her relationship with her son and DIL. I think she’s overlooking the significance of their partnership and the fact that they’ve been a team through all this. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but her sister is being a bit stubborn.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about it.

For this person, she was just offering a heads-up.

Here’s someone who treats their DIL like their own kid.

Good point.

According to this comment, she should do something nice for the DIL.

She was just trying to help, but it seems her sister isn’t interested, so she’ll have to learn the hard way.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.