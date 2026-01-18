January 18, 2026 at 6:55 am

‘More time for intentional conversations, relaxed timelines.’ – Some Gen Z Couples Are Opting For Smaller, Low-Profile Celebrations Called “Quiet Weddings”

by Matthew Gilligan

Some couples still prefer large, extravagant weddings, but there’s no doubt that a lot of folks these days are opting for smaller, more intimate ceremonies.

The trend has taken hold among the Gen Z population and the trend has been dubbed “quiet weddings.”

One video showed a small gathering and the text overlay reads, “If you’re considering a small wedding, this is your sign to do it.”

The caption to the video reads, “Small weddings mean more time for intentional conversations, relaxed timelines, and more times with your loved ones.”

Another video showed a bride walking toward her groom in a beautiful setting on an oceanside hilltop in Malibu, California.

The text overlay reads, “It’s just two of you. And no guests.”

And a photographer named Laura posted a video with a text overlay that reads, “Getting married at the town hall with only immediate family there, going for pizza at Rudy’s, then home to eat wedding cake in comfy clothes.”

In the caption, Laura wrote, “My little sister had the most chilled wedding and I had the honour of documenting it. Their wedding is proof that you don’t have to spend much money or get stressed about big wedding stuff. Just do you and it’ll be beautiful and meaningful. ”

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person was impressed.

Screenshot 2026 01 06 at 2.24.25 PM More time for intentional conversations, relaxed timelines. Some Gen Z Couples Are Opting For Smaller, Low Profile Celebrations Called Quiet Weddings

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 01 06 at 2.25.00 PM More time for intentional conversations, relaxed timelines. Some Gen Z Couples Are Opting For Smaller, Low Profile Celebrations Called Quiet Weddings

And this individual is all about it!

Screenshot 2026 01 06 at 2.25.12 PM More time for intentional conversations, relaxed timelines. Some Gen Z Couples Are Opting For Smaller, Low Profile Celebrations Called Quiet Weddings

Low-key weddings are quite popular these days!

