‘That’s a behemoth. Who released that?’ – Someone Caught An Enormous Moth On Video, And It Went Viral Because People Couldn’t Believe Its Size

When you think about moths, you undoubtedly think of the small insects that fly around and are attracted to light.

Apparently, some moths, however, can get a lot bigger, and someone in Kansas caught what they believe is the biggest one in the world on video. When they published it, it went viral with many others reacting to it.

That includes a TikToker who couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

The video begins showing the original video, which shows what seems to be a massive moth on the side of a building, and the caption, “The largest living moth has been sighted in Kansas City, leaving the city’s residents completely helpless.”

That thing is huge.

The video then cuts to the TikToker who is reacting to it. He says, “What type of moths are you used to seeing for you to call that a moth. That’s a behemoth. Who released that? King Vougn?

He is not overreacting; it was unreasonably huge. I can’t imagine it is really a moth. But what was it?

He goes on, “You have the survival instincts of a fish. If you can see a creature like that latched onto a wall staring back at you, and you don’t try to run? It’s over. It’s over.”

I would have been out of there, that’s for sure.

He ends the video by saying, “I hope for your own sake that you did 200 prayers as soon as you got back home. Because trust me, whatever that wanted to do, it did!”

Too funny, but honestly, that thing was pretty scary. I can’t imagine what it actually was.

Watch the video below to see it for yourself and see if you can figure it out.

The people in the comments loved the video.

Tis person says it was not a moth.

It really was a monster.

It doesn’t look like a moth, but what is it?

The mothman is real and it is in Kansas.

