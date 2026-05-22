May 21, 2026 at 9:21 pm

Bar Server Takes Customer’s Request Literally, Leading to a Shockingly High Bill

by Ashley Ashbee

Beer being poured from tap into pint glass

Pexels/Reddit

Some people think the world owes them something.

Women who have served rude men in customer service will get a kick out of how this worker got back at this total jerk. See how she dealt with his nonsense.

Jerk gets exactly what he asked for.

Last night I worked a 14 top. They were all terrible people, jerkiest people I have ever come in contact with.

One guy sits down and orders a beer.

Little does he know he is no match for her.

He says, “Every time you come to the table I want you to have a beer for me.”

I thought he was probably just joking, so I leave and come back and he says, “Where is my beer? Did you really forget what I told you like 2 minutes ago? Wow.”

So I said, “OH! I am so sorry it won’t happen again.”

So, for the next 2 hours, EVERY. SINGLE. TIME I approached the table, I left a beer.

It tickled me to see his humiliation growing.

After about 45 minutes the beer began to pile up.

A friend of the jerk’s tried to take one that I put down, but I grabbed it and said, “Sorry sir, this is your friends beer. I would be happy to get one for you if you like.”

He ended up buying 25 beers at 8 dollars a pop with a 20% mandatory auto-grat on the table. He maybe drank 4.

I have never felt so good in my life. It doesn’t pay to be an arrogant, folks!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a third-generation business owner who is thinking he might know the people in his community a bit too well.

Here is what people are talking about.

Some people really are like this.

Screenshot 2026 05 16 at 1.54.38 AM Bar Server Takes Customer’s Request Literally, Leading to a Shockingly High Bill

True! Maybe a country with lax laws. I’d be worried he’d drive home.

Screenshot 2026 05 16 at 1.55.04 AM Bar Server Takes Customer’s Request Literally, Leading to a Shockingly High Bill

Must feel great!

Screenshot 2026 05 16 at 1.55.55 AM Bar Server Takes Customer’s Request Literally, Leading to a Shockingly High Bill

I’m Canadian so I hear most people thanking the bus driver. I do, too!

Screenshot 2026 05 16 at 1.56.22 AM Bar Server Takes Customer’s Request Literally, Leading to a Shockingly High Bill

I hope she did, too!

Screenshot 2026 05 16 at 1.57.30 AM Bar Server Takes Customer’s Request Literally, Leading to a Shockingly High Bill

Server faces condescending customer with a ridiculous demand, so she honors it with style.

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Author

Ashley Ashbee

Ashley Ashbee | Contributing Writer, Workplace & Culture

Ashley Ashbee is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in workplace dynamics, employee advocacy, and professional culture. Drawing on her real-world experience as a software consultant, she brings a unique, insider perspective to navigating office conflicts, toxic management, and trending professional dilemmas.

Holding a degree in Professional Writing from York University, Ashley combines her formal editorial training with her corporate background to deliver highly engaging, empathetic narratives. She excels at breaking down complex workplace dramas and translating them into stories that truly empower and validate modern workers.

Based in St. Catharines, Ontario, Ashley balances her time between the tech and publishing worlds with her love for the outdoors. When she isn’t consulting or writing, she can usually be found exploring local walking trails or experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen.

Connect with Ashley on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

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