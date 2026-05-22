Bar Server Takes Customer’s Request Literally, Leading to a Shockingly High Bill

Some people think the world owes them something.

Women who have served rude men in customer service will get a kick out of how this worker got back at this total jerk. See how she dealt with his nonsense.

Jerk gets exactly what he asked for. Last night I worked a 14 top. They were all terrible people, jerkiest people I have ever come in contact with. One guy sits down and orders a beer.

Little does he know he is no match for her.

He says, “Every time you come to the table I want you to have a beer for me.” I thought he was probably just joking, so I leave and come back and he says, “Where is my beer? Did you really forget what I told you like 2 minutes ago? Wow.” So I said, “OH! I am so sorry it won’t happen again.” So, for the next 2 hours, EVERY. SINGLE. TIME I approached the table, I left a beer.

It tickled me to see his humiliation growing.

After about 45 minutes the beer began to pile up. A friend of the jerk’s tried to take one that I put down, but I grabbed it and said, “Sorry sir, this is your friends beer. I would be happy to get one for you if you like.” He ended up buying 25 beers at 8 dollars a pop with a 20% mandatory auto-grat on the table. He maybe drank 4. I have never felt so good in my life. It doesn’t pay to be an arrogant, folks!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a third-generation business owner who is thinking he might know the people in his community a bit too well.

Here is what people are talking about.

Some people really are like this.

True! Maybe a country with lax laws. I’d be worried he’d drive home.

Must feel great!

I’m Canadian so I hear most people thanking the bus driver. I do, too!

I hope she did, too!

Server faces condescending customer with a ridiculous demand, so she honors it with style.