Bar Server Takes Customer’s Request Literally, Leading to a Shockingly High Bill
Some people think the world owes them something.
Women who have served rude men in customer service will get a kick out of how this worker got back at this total jerk. See how she dealt with his nonsense.
Jerk gets exactly what he asked for.
Last night I worked a 14 top. They were all terrible people, jerkiest people I have ever come in contact with.
One guy sits down and orders a beer.
Little does he know he is no match for her.
He says, “Every time you come to the table I want you to have a beer for me.”
I thought he was probably just joking, so I leave and come back and he says, “Where is my beer? Did you really forget what I told you like 2 minutes ago? Wow.”
So I said, “OH! I am so sorry it won’t happen again.”
So, for the next 2 hours, EVERY. SINGLE. TIME I approached the table, I left a beer.
It tickled me to see his humiliation growing.
After about 45 minutes the beer began to pile up.
A friend of the jerk’s tried to take one that I put down, but I grabbed it and said, “Sorry sir, this is your friends beer. I would be happy to get one for you if you like.”
He ended up buying 25 beers at 8 dollars a pop with a 20% mandatory auto-grat on the table. He maybe drank 4.
I have never felt so good in my life. It doesn’t pay to be an arrogant, folks!
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a third-generation business owner who is thinking he might know the people in his community a bit too well.
Here is what people are talking about.
Some people really are like this.
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True! Maybe a country with lax laws. I’d be worried he’d drive home.
Must feel great!
I’m Canadian so I hear most people thanking the bus driver. I do, too!
I hope she did, too!
Server faces condescending customer with a ridiculous demand, so she honors it with style.
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