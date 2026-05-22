May 21, 2026 at 10:35 pm

Woman Sets Up a Hidden Camera and Learns Exactly What Her Cat Does When She’s Out of Town

by Matthew Gilligan

cat on a bed

TikTok/@peanutnhunnie

Are pet cameras a glorious invention, or what?

They offer us a glimpse into the lives of our animals when we’re not at home and, even better, we get to see what other peoples’ pets are up to because of TikTok users like this one.

They shared the following video on the social media platform and showed folks what they learned about their cat when they were away.

cat on a bed

TikTok/@peanutnhunnie

The text overlay reads, “I set up a cat cam in my room since I am gone for a month.”

The video featured footage from the TikTokker’s pet camera and showed her cat resting on her bed during the night and the day.

There was clearly something going on here, and if you’re a cat owner, you probably have a pretty good guess.

The cat always slept in the same place.

cat on a bed

TikTok/@peanutnhunnie

All cat owners, past and present, will be able to relate to what she had to say next.

Another text overlay reads, “One of my cats has been sleeping on my sweater…maybe he does miss me.”

Awwwww, how cute!

In the caption, the TikTokker wrote, “He is such a sweetheart.”

cat on a bed

TikTok/@peanutnhunnie

Check out the video.

@peanutnhunnie

he is such a sweetheart #animal #orangecat #fyp #cat #foryou

♬ Little Life – Robert Gromotka

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who met a customer outside of work, and now they can never go back to their old relationship.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person asked a question.

Screenshot 2026 05 13 at 6.36.24 PM Woman Sets Up a Hidden Camera and Learns Exactly What Her Cat Does When She’s Out of Town

And another TikTokker gave this video a thumbs up.

Screenshot 2026 05 13 at 6.36.32 PM Woman Sets Up a Hidden Camera and Learns Exactly What Her Cat Does When She’s Out of Town

This is so sweet…

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: ANIMALS, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , ,

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