Woman Sets Up a Hidden Camera and Learns Exactly What Her Cat Does When She’s Out of Town

Are pet cameras a glorious invention, or what?

They offer us a glimpse into the lives of our animals when we’re not at home and, even better, we get to see what other peoples’ pets are up to because of TikTok users like this one.

They shared the following video on the social media platform and showed folks what they learned about their cat when they were away.

The text overlay reads, “I set up a cat cam in my room since I am gone for a month.”

The video featured footage from the TikTokker’s pet camera and showed her cat resting on her bed during the night and the day.

There was clearly something going on here, and if you’re a cat owner, you probably have a pretty good guess.

The cat always slept in the same place.

All cat owners, past and present, will be able to relate to what she had to say next.

Another text overlay reads, “One of my cats has been sleeping on my sweater…maybe he does miss me.”

Awwwww, how cute!

In the caption, the TikTokker wrote, “He is such a sweetheart.”

Check out the video.

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TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person asked a question.

And another TikTokker gave this video a thumbs up.

This is so sweet…