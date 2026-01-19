Son Gets Mocked for Not Becoming an Engineer Like the Rest of His Family, So He Drops His Future Hefty Salary Into the Conversation And Suddenly Everyone’s Furious

One guy grew up in a family where “engineer or doctor” were the only respectable career paths, and because he didn’t follow that route, his relatives treated him like the disappointing kid in the clan.

What they didn’t realize was that he’s training to become a Certified Anesthesiologist Assistant, a role that pays extremely well with great hours and PTO.

So when his relatives started bragging about their kids’ salaries and taking shots at him again, he finally snapped and told them exactly how much he’ll make.

Instead of celebrating, they got offended.

Aitah for telling that I will make 250k as Certified Anesthesiologist Assistant I was looked down upon by my relatives and everyone as I didn’t become an engineer like most in my family. In our culture, being an engineer or doctor is a must. Also my dad is the youngest brother. So hierarchy is followed. I worked hard and started my journey to be CAA this year. Most of my family didn’t know about how much this job pays. I can work 40 hours as well as get 6 weeks pto and still will make over 250k.

Wow, sounds like a good gig.

So they were boasting about their kids salaries and all. Tried to put me down. It happened two weeks back. I stated the average salary of a caa and asked them to Google which shocked them. Now they are angry about it.

Geez, tough crowd.

They said that I am just an assistant to anesthesiologist. In return, I told them that their children are slaves of big companies. My mom dad told me to be humble, but I am done being looked like a failure. Now extended family elders are sulking about my potential salary, which will be more than their kids income. AITA?

Reddit’s vibe? When people dish out judgment, they don’t get to act shocked when the target finally claps back.

This person says he wasn’t even bragging, but they basically made him tell them.

This person says this is wildly toxic.

And this person says to say it loud and say it PROUD. NTA.

Turns out nothing humbles a braggy family quite like a salary flex they weren’t ready for.

