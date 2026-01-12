January 12, 2026 at 2:48 am

‘Still stuck in 2010.’ – A Shopper Thinks Forever 21 Went Out Of Business Because Of Their Clothing Styles

by Matthew Gilligan

Poor Forever 21.

It seemed like that brand used to be on top of the world, and now it’s out of business…and the TikTokker you’re about to hear from thinks she knows why.

Her name is Abby and she wrote in the video’s text overlay, “I wonder why Forever 21 is going out of business.”

The TikTokker showed viewers different items for sale in the store, and let’s just say that they weren’t too appealing…

In fact, the product Abby showed viewers were pretty cringeworthy.

Yikes!

Maybe Abby’s right and this is why the company went out of business…

Check out the video.

@readheadgurl

End of an era

♬ sad SpongeBob music – michael

Another TikTokker obviously felt the same way and they posted a video with the text overlay, “Why Forever 21 is closing.”

@lilhotblonde

Why forever21 is closing #forever21 #bankruptcy

♬ WTHELLY – Rob49

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 12 31 at 10.24.53 AM Still stuck in 2010. A Shopper Thinks Forever 21 Went Out Of Business Because Of Their Clothing Styles

Another viewer didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2025 12 31 at 10.25.37 AM Still stuck in 2010. A Shopper Thinks Forever 21 Went Out Of Business Because Of Their Clothing Styles

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 12 31 at 10.25.51 AM Still stuck in 2010. A Shopper Thinks Forever 21 Went Out Of Business Because Of Their Clothing Styles

Those are definitely some interesting fashion choices…

