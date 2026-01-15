Student Refused To Skip Mandatory Medical School Classes To Babysit Her Younger Siblings For Her Mother’s Honeymoon, So Her Mom And Stepfather Shamed Her To The Entire Family

Sometimes being the oldest kid means everyone assumes you’ll drop everything the second they need you.

So, what would you do if your mom announced you’d be watching your younger siblings for four full days during her honeymoon, even though you’re a first-year medical student with mandatory classes you legally can’t miss?

Would you rearrange your life? Or would you set a clear boundary?

In the following story, one student finds herself in this scenario and refuses to help.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for not babysitting my 2 siblings during my mom honeymoon I am 17 and I just started university. My mom married ”Marcus” one month ago and she is going on her honeymoon this month. The duration is 4 days. I am the older sister. I have 2 siblings: one is 12 years old and the other is 4 years old. And my mother told me I would have to babysit them while she and her husband are on their honeymoon. I’ve always babysat them in the afternoon since both my mom and Marcus work. But I can only babysit them after 3 pm, because of my classes.

She tried to reason with her mom.

I told them they would have to get a babysitter for the morning because the 12-year-old is in school already, but the 4-year-old isn’t, and I can’t just miss 4 entire days of classes to stay with him. She said she can’t do that because they spent a lot of money on this honeymoon and the wedding and they are also paying a loan they used to buy a land to build a house. I told her that I really can’t miss these classes, I study medicine, so attending the classes is extremely important, not to mention I have practice classes, which I have a limited number of times I can’t miss.

Her mother refuses to back down.

She insisted, saying it was a one-time thing and that “She can’t have anything”. Marcus said I had this responsibility since I’m their older sister. I refused, and they are telling everyone about it, and everyone is taking their side. I don’t get it? Am I being selfish here? I have classes from 9am to 3pm almost everyday. The 12y enters school at 8:15, so I can drop him off, but I can’t leave the 4y alone, and I can’t stay home to be with him. AITA?

Wow! It sounds like they need to make other plans.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think she should do.

This person thinks she was nice to offer what she did.

Good question.

Here’s how this person suggests she handle it.

According to this comment, there were steps her mother should’ve taken.

She needs to stand strong. For the sake of her future, this situation is not worth it.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.