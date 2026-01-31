Student Used Her Parents’ Money To Buy Second-Hand Books For Studying, But After Realizing Several Were Too Advanced, Her Father Made A Comment That Left Her Feeling Guilty About Wasting Money

Spending money that you didn’t earn can really mess with your head sometimes.

So, what would you do if you spent a small portion of the money your parents gave you on books, but later learned they were too difficult for you to read?

Would you see it as a simple mistake? Or would the guilt make you question if you should’ve spent the money at all?

In the following story, one student finds herself in this situation and can’t decide how to feel.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for using my parents’ money on my reading hobby, because half the books are too hard for me? My family belongs to the working class, and our circumstances are fairly ordinary by local standards. As a student with no income, my parents have to pay a significant monthly expense due to my mental health condition. Since I usually handle hospital visits and payments alone, I ask my parents for money when I run out of funds to cover essential costs, leaving a little aside afterwards. Consequently, I don’t have a fixed allowance. Recently, I used that money to purchase nearly fifteen second-hand English books for my studies and personal interest, costing approximately fifteen dollars. However, having failed to do my research beforehand, I found nearly half of them beyond my current comprehension level.

Her father was not happy about the purchase.

Upon discovering this, my father remarked in a gentle yet deeply ashamed tone that I shouldn’t be so lavish with money and should be more economical. He said I shouldn’t waste money on such things and would rather I spent it on food and drink. On one hand, I felt it was reasonable to spend money on things I wanted to do. On the other, I felt deeply guilty, knowing I had no income of my own and was wasting my parents’ money. Yet my parents had also said that they earned their money to spend it, to give the family a better life. This left me feeling terribly conflicted. When spending money, I often felt like a complete *******, wasting my parents’ hard work and earnings. AITA?

Wow! Some parents wish their kids would buy books!

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about this situation.

According to this reader, her English will improve with the books.

Books are never a waste, but next time, maybe she should buy half books and half food.

