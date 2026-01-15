Student Was Forced To Constantly Share Her Dorm With Her Roommate’s Late-Night Visitors, So She Finally Put A Stop To The Disrespect

Shared living spaces only work when everyone respects each other’s routines.

One college student soon found herself stuck in an uncomfortable pattern involving late-night visits, uneven expectations, and a roommate who just refused to compromise.

AITA for not wanting guests in the dorm when I’m there? My roommate had a guy over for a homework night. I got to the dorm, and she didn’t ask him to leave. I was hanging on my bed, and he was there for another two hours with me in the room. He finally left at around 12 AM. I was uncomfortable but didn’t feel comfortable kicking him out myself.

But before long, it happened again.

A couple of days later, they’re at the dorm again. I told my roommate at midnight that I was really sleepy and asked when they would be done. She said that they wouldn’t be done for another half hour. He ended up leaving the dorm at 1 AM. I’m frustrated because he has his own house, and there are multiple buildings they can be in on campus to do their homework together.

Now her roommate makes her feel guilty for sticking up for herself.

She got upset at me for not letting her know when I had a friend over at a time when she’s normally in class. And my friend was there only for a few minutes. Meanwhile, she has him there for hours and doesn’t tell me in advance. AITA for asking her to not have guests over when I say I’m ready to come back to stay/sleep?

She was only asking for courtesy, not perfection.

What did Reddit think?

While this kind of thing is normal for new roommates to struggle with, it doesn’t make it any less frustrating.

It’s time to put both of their problem-solving skills to the test.

Maybe the RA should step in here.

Everyone deserves a good night’s sleep, so a sensible guest policy is a must.

At the end of the day, a heads-up and a quiet room at midnight is more than reasonable.

