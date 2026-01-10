Student Wouldn’t Lend A Classmate Her Laptop Because She Was Playing League Of Legends, But Now She Wonders If It Hurt Her Grades

One of the benefits of friendship is having someone who can help you when you’re in a bind.

That must be why this student is feeling terrible about saying no to a classmate. Check out why.

AITA for not lending my classmate my laptop ? I’m a university student and I had a long break between classes so I went to play League on my laptop on call with my friend in the cafeteria. In the middle of a very toxic ranked game, one of my classmates/friends comes up to me and she has an exam right now and needs my laptop because she didn’t bring hers.

It was really bad timing.

I asked when she would need it and she said “right now.” I said that I can’t give her my laptop right now because I’m in a game and I don’t want to get a restriction for leaving the game. Especially since me and my friends have plans to play over the weekend. I asked her if she could find someone else to lend her a laptop or iPad and she said she doesn’t know. Anyways, she left and after some minutes I had died in game. I had a few seconds on the death timer and texted her asking her if she found anything, but she didn’t answer. If she hadn’t found anything by now I would have left the game and lended it to her. I also went to the exam classroom to check but I didn’t see her. She might have been out of my frame of vision.

Now guilt is setting in.

Anyways it’s been a few hours and she hasn’t answered any of my texts I feel like I messed up. For context I was a bit annoyed that she keeps asking me to help her cheat during exams and tapping to ask me to help her even if I said I’m really scared of cheating in any way during exams. A lot of people cheat but I’ve always been way too scared to do it. So because it happened again a few days ago I was a bit annoyed at her and when she asked me on the spot to lend her my laptop I wanted her to check if there was any other way she could do it. AITA and if so, how bad?

Here is what folks are saying.

Yikes that sounds rough.

Indeed. She needs to stop being a naive doormat. It will get her in trouble one day.

Sounds stressful!

I’m trying to remember if my university did.

That’s a hard way to learn that lessson.

Cybersecurity is no joke!

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.