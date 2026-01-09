Supervisor Ignored Workplace Rules To Benefit Her Rude Daughter-In-Law, So An Employee Made One Phone Call That Sent Her Packing For Good

Workplaces always come with a mix of personalities, but sometimes one bad attitude can throw the whole balance off.

So when a supervisor’s rude family member joined the team and made everyone miserable, one employee quietly decided enough was enough.

What followed was a perfectly petty solution that seemed to solve the problem overnight.

Keep reading for the full story!

If you’re brand new at work… don’t be nasty to your coworkers. I worked at a pharmacy chain a few years ago. The entire crew were nice, fun, respectful, and all that. Then there was supervisor Mary.

This pharmacy worker thought Mary was bad… until they met Suzy.

OK, but not the friendliest of people. Then her DIL Suzy started working there as a cashier. Suzy was Mary on steroids… pushy, rude, demanding. No one liked her. No one liked dealing with her.

So finally the employee had enough and decided to do something about it.

So I called the corporate employee line and simply asked (with as innocent a voice as I could muster)… I remembered in orientation hearing something about family members not being able to work together, particularly when one was a supervisor. And POOF… Suzy was gone. I’m not sure why I had to do it since they had the same last name. My guess: the manager (Mary’s friend) let it slide. Small victory, but it felt good. Still smile about it today.

Both Suzy and Mary learned valuable lessons about knowing their place.

What did Reddit think?

Being nice really is an underrated skill in the workplace.

Having the same last name is pretty commonplace in large corporate environments.

Sometimes the rules need a little nudge.

In the end, one phone call did what months of dealing with bad behavior couldn’t.

There’s nothing more satisfying than a perfectly executed petty revenge plot.

