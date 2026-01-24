Tech Repair Guy Responds To A Call About A Webcam Not Working For Zoom, And Quickly Discovers The Privacy Switch Was Turned On

Tech people may roll their eyes at the stupid things their customers do, but at least these cases are simple and quick to solve.

Check out the bizarrely basic issue this person fixed.

My webcam isn’t working for Zoom! What do I do? I work at a repair shop. I am a tech but also a sales guy.

Today, we had a lady come in with a nice Lenovo laptop. She was freaking out because her webcam wasn’t working, especially for Zoom.

It was a real head scratcher! No it wasn’t.

The first thing I noticed when she opened it is that it had a privacy slider, where it physically blocks the camera from seeing anything. All I did was open up Windows’ “Camera” app, moved the slider, and the webcam was working again. Ironically, when I opened the app, it asked “Is something blocking your camera?” Then that disappeared when I moved the slider. This lady was baffled that it had a privacy slider.

They were actually both baffled.

She said she had owned this laptop for 3 or 4 years and never noticed that. How do you own a computer for 3 or 4 years and not see something staring at your face? Whatever. She went on her way and so did I. Thankfully, a happy ending to one problem of the day.

