Tech Support Swapped Out A Broken Desk Phone, But Hours Later The User Reopened The Ticket And They Made A Hilarious Discovery

Sometimes tech support reaches a point where you feel like you need to draw a diagram for something that’s literally happening right in front of someone.

So, what would you do if a user reopened a ticket because they suddenly “couldn’t hear” their phone anymore, even though it was ringing loudly in front of them?

Would you make them feel better by telling them that “it happens?” Or would you make it clear just how dumb the whole thing was?

In the following story, one tech support employee finds himself in this situation.

Here’s what he did.

1 ringy dingy. 2 ringy dingy. One time, a user submitted a ticket for a problem with their desk phone, so I swapped out the unit and closed the ticket. Later in the day, they reopened the ticket with a note saying that since the phone had been replaced, they could not hear it ring. Head back to their office to see what’s going on.

Apparently, she didn’t recognize the sound.

Me: “What’s your phone number? She rattles off the phone number. I dial the number with my cell phone, and the phone rings. Me: “You can’t hear that?” User: “Oh, it’s a different ringtone. I didn’t know where it was coming from.”

She did not like his attitude.

Me: “You’ve got the only phone and only desk in the room. The entire hallway is empty.” User: “Yeah, well…” Me: “And the lights are flashing.” User: “Just.. go away. I’ll talk to your boss about your attitude!”

Wow! It’s amazing to think people make it so far in life like that.

His reaction was expected because the user should’ve tried to figure it out a little harder on her own.

