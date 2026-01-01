Teen Daughter Wants Screen Time Restrictions Removed Because She’s Almost 18, But She Wonders If Making A Big Fuss Is The Way To Get What She Wants

There comes a point in every teen’s life where rules stop feeling protective and start feeling like control.

So, what would you do if you were nearly eighteen and planning for university, but your parents still restricted your contacts and had your screen time locked down every day?

Would you keep going along with it for the sake of peace? Or would you finally push back because it’s your phone?

In the following story, one teen finds herself in this situation and is upset because she paid for the phone.

Here’s what’s going on.

WIBTA If I kicked up a fuss to my parents about my screentime? I(17F) have lived with my dad (M33) and step-mother (F35) since 2014. I got my first phone in grade 4 due to my dad wanting close contact with me after switching schools, and I’d be walking. Every phone he gave me was never locked down with restrictions.

Even at almost 18, she’s allowed very little screentime each day.

My step, on the other hand? She bought me a phone in grade 7 and locked it down completely. Only 2 hours a day, they had to approve everything, as a child yes I was upset but I think it was more appropriate around that age. I just turned 17 on the 30th and am planning for university in the fall of 2026. I still have the screentime. Barely any time on my phone a day, cant sleep with my phone (even on the weekends), they take it from me, restrict who I talk to (It even came to a point one time where I was only allowed to contact my dad’s side of the family when my downtime came on so I couldn’t even speak to my own mother).

Then, she bought her own phone.

In April, I bought my own phone, brand new, with MY OWN money, and it’s still being controlled. After buying it, they restricted it more; it almost feels like a control tactic, and my parents are well-known for being very controlling in everything in my life. So I’m thinking about putting my foot down and telling them to limit the screen time. I feel like, at almost 18 years old, it’s insane to have it. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see why she feels this way.

Let’s see if the folks over at Reddit think she should kick up a fuss.

This person suggests she do something different.

Yet another person who thinks a tantrum is not the way.

For this person, it’s all about control.

These are good questions.

She needs to speak up, but maybe not to her stepmother.

It may be best to talk to her mother or father.

