Teen Has Been Paying Her Mom Rent For A While Now, But Now That She’s Lost Her Job Her Mom Is Demanding More

As you grow older, your relationship with your parents changes.

If you’ve had a good upbringing, this will likely change from your parents doing a lot for you, to you contributing a little more.

And if you’re still living with them as an adult, in some families this means chipping in a little when it comes to rent or groceries, or perhaps helping around the house a touch more.

But what if, like the teen in this story, that seems to amount to big sums of money or excessive amounts of caretaking?

Read on to find out what’s going on in her home.

AITA for not paying my mother on time? I’m nineteen years old and female, and I still live at my mom’s with my six year old sister. My mom requires me to pay her €150 a month to live here, she says. But I usually end up paying €500 or so for whenever I groceries for her, or pay for things she needs. She has a job but I don’t know, apparently it’s not enough. We live in a good country (the Netherlands) and she has a partner she’s marrying in June 2026 – then she’s moving in with him and leaving me behind, which is another thing. She’s at his place with my little sister three or four days a week, so I’m also alone a lot at home.

Let’s see how this situation is working out.

I had a job from 2023 until last month (November 2025), when I quit because of some personal issues. I didn’t have any savings because I had a personal issue I had to spend a lot of money on. For this past month I’ve been watching my sister every single day when my mom works, which is four days a week, 2pm until 9pm. My grandparents usually watch her, but they’re both not feeling too good and grandma is hospitalized, so I don’t want them to have to do it. This is also a reason I didn’t immediately get a new job. My mom basically forced it upon me anyways though. I also do the cooking four days a week, groceries everyday, cleaning everyday and whatnot. Now, for this month, I didn’t pay her the money because I don’t work, so I couldn’t.

Uh-oh. Read on to see how that went down with her mom.

I told her I could pay her double in January because I have a new job lined up, starting January 4th. She was extremely mad about it and said she’s now in financial ruins. Now she’s trying to get me to pull out a loan with my bank, and says she’s forced to borrow from my grandparents now. I told her I’ve been watching my sister almost everyday, which, if I had a job I couldn’t do – and she couldn’t get anyone else to watch her (theres literally no one else that can do it, literally). She said that doesn’t count.

But there’s more to this story than meets the eye.

She always brags about how much money her boyfriend makes, and how much stuff he gets for her. I told her she should have borrowed from him given they’re marrying, and if they’re marrying, how would he allow her to be ‘broke’? But days she doesn’t want to borrow from him for whatever reason, even though she is moving in with him and he is able to get her expensive gifts and dinners every week. Now she is ignoring me, except for sending me links for money requests every day. AITA?

This is the woman’s daughter. Her daughter. And she’s treating her like this.

€150 per month is one thing, but expecting her to pay more and more, and even take out a loan to pay her is nothing short of extortion.

It’s clear that she sees her teenage daughter as little more than a bank and a babysitter, and that’s really sad.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This person agreed that the daughter was being taken advantage of.

While others pointed out how much money the daughter was saving her mom.

Meanwhile, this Redditor was suspicious about the mom’s financial status.

Whatever is going on with her mom’s finances, she shouldn’t be looking to her teenage daughter to fix it.

Moreover, she should be discussing it with her husband-to-be and allowing him to help.

The expectations that this mom seems to have of her loved ones are completely unfair.

She’s using her daughter.

