Student’s Dad Accused Him Of Failing An Exam On Purpose, So He Told His Dad He Didn’t Care About Making Him Proud

There’s a point in every strained relationship where pretending everything is fine just stops feeling worth it.

So what would you do if a parent who barely shows up in your life suddenly expected you to live for their approval, and accused you of sabotaging your future just to upset them?

Would you bite your tongue and stay quiet? Or would you finally let him know how you really feel?

In the following story, one son finds himself in this situation and doesn’t sugar-coat it for his dad.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for telling my dad that I don’t care about making him proud? I(17) am an affair baby. Dad and I only see each other one day a month. He said it was difficult enough to get his wife to agree to that and that he didn’t want to push it. He told me that when I’m married, I’ll understand compromise. One of the two worst things that happened to our relationship was when his wife said I seem quite well read for a waitress’s son.’ I have my grandpa to thank for buying me books, I suppose. My dad didn’t say anything. I could understand her disdain, given that Dad did cheat on her with my mom, but his silence stung.

Regardless of what his dad thinks, he did his best.

The other was when I came out and he said maybe I was ‘just confused’ and should try dating his friend’s daughter. He did give up on the idea, but things just haven’t been the same. I don’t know what to say or how to act around him. He said he wants me to study abroad in the US or the UK and told me to take an IELTS exam. I took the exam and didn’t do very well in it. Dad accused me of deliberately doing badly so I could stay with my boyfriend(17). I told him I did my best, and he said I should’ve tried harder to make him proud. I snapped. I told him I don’t actually care about making him proud, and Dad looked hurt and said he only wanted the best for me, and that I should try to understand. AITA?

Yikes! This sounds like a pretty tumultuous relationship.

Let’s check out what advice the fine folks over at Reddit have to offer him.

