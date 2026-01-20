Teen Was Treated Like A Free Babysitter For Years, So She Finally Spoke Up About Fair Pay

Loving what you do doesn’t mean doing it for free forever.

One teen has been expected to babysit for her sister for free for as long as she can remember.

But when she finally speaks up about fair pay, her sister makes it clear she’d rather pay triple to a stranger than to her own family.

AITAH for not babysitting for free? I (19F) love babysitting. It’s fun to me. I’ve babysat since I was 10, and I’ve always really enjoyed it.

My sister has two little children.

But other than babysitting, the two don’t have the closest relationship.

She never reaches out to me, though—unless it’s for babysitting. And when I say never reaches out to me, I mean never ever ever reaches out. Literally ever. When we see each other, not a word is said by her to me unless I initiate conversation. I’ve given up at this point trying to start one.

I’ve babysat for her many times. However, I started to notice the pattern: she only contacts me when she needs a babysitter. Yesterday, she asked if I could babysit her two kids from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. while she and her husband went on a date.

I told her yes, but that I would like $30 in return. Her reply was, “You’re family, you shouldn’t charge. Plus, you’ve always done it for free.” Yes, that’s true. But I have bills to pay, and babysitting is a job. So I told her exactly that—and also that $30 is cheap for five hours. She said she’d just find someone else.

Come to find out, she spent $120 on a babysitter. Come on now, what was the point? You just wasted so much money. I told her it was dumb to do that, but she acted like she made some huge point that family shouldn’t charge for favors.

I don’t know if I’m just being stupid or what. It makes zero sense for her to go with the more expensive option—and also someone who doesn’t even know the kids. I’ve babysat them for so long, and I know how they are. So, my question is: AITA for just wanting a little payment in return?

