Overbearing Mom Put Teenage Son On Strict Trash Duty, So He Threw Out Barely Used Trash Bags To Teach Her A Lesson

Chores are an important part of growing up.

This teenage boy was tasked by his mom to empty and take out the trash.

He did his job, but his mom was overly strict with her instructions.

So he found a clever way to follow the rules while teaching his mom a lesson on practicality.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Take out the trash no matter what. Wait, not that! Many years ago, I lived with my parents. My mom decided to task my sister and me with additional chores around the house. Understandable. We were entering the pre-teen and teenage years, so helping around the house was expected. I got tasked with trash duty. Essentially, I had to empty all the small trash bins into a larger one, and then take out that trash bag.

This teenager was instructed to empty the trash bags even if there was only a single tissue in them.

All was well until one Saturday, when my mom complained about why I hadn’t emptied the trash bins. I said I had, and she pointed to the one in her bathroom where a single bath tissue was in the bag. She demanded that the bags had to be empty. And that next time it happened, she would have me empty all the trash bags again. I asked, “Even if I’ve already done it and the bags are empty?” She said, “Yes, even if the bags are empty.” Duly noted.

When he got the same instruction again, he grabbed the bins and took the bags.

A few weeks later, I had emptied the bags. But it looked like my sister decided to use the bathroom and left some Q-tips in the trash bin bag. Again, my mom burst out asking why I hadn’t emptied the bins and pointed to hers. So I got up and grabbed every single bin and took the bag.

Her mom asked why he was throwing away empty bags, so he responded that he was only doing his job.

She asked, “Why are you throwing away empty bags?” I replied, “Because apparently, I haven’t done my job well enough. And per your instructions, I have to do it all over again even if the bags are empty.” Needless to say, she loosened up afterward. Bins were emptied as needed rather than at a set time. Most of all, a single sheet or a Q-tip wasn’t grounds for needing to take out the trash again.

Let’s check out the comments of other people.

Short and simple.

Uh oh! This one is calling out the mom.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a petty idea from this person.

Finally, someone can relate to the story.

Silly rules lead to silly results.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.