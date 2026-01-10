Teenage Girl Got Into A Difficult Creative Writing Program, But When A Teacher Refuses To Let Her Friend In Too, She Tells Her It’s For The Best

True friends are supposed to encourage each other.

This teenage girl was enrolled in a special program in the English department.

But her friend didn’t get the teacher’s recommendation for the same program.

Although she was comforting her friend, she told her that maybe not getting in was for “the best.”

AITA for telling my friend she may not be the right fit for a program? I’m (17F), and my friend is (16F). We bonded over a love of creative writing back in middle school. I’m a grade ahead of her. But we go to the same school.

In the English department, you have options as to which path to take.

Our school doesn’t have APs. Each department does their own thing. And for English, you can either double up on classes or do a special program. The program requires you to double up on classes and complete an analytical long research paper. You also have to create an oral defense around the paper about a literary subject of your choosing.

This woman was enrolled in the special program, but her friend wasn’t.

Currently, I am in the program. My friend is not eligible yet. To get into the program, you need teacher’s approval. Last year, when I was applying, I had my friend’s current English teacher and received my approval from him. Today, my friend was complaining to me that the teacher may not recommend her. Because he thinks she has poor time management skills.

Her friend has ADHD.

The paper and defense are an extended project. He’s right, and my friend has admitted to this. She has diagnosed herself with ADHD, and she says that she can procrastinate often. She seemed a bit down, which is fine and completely normal. However, she has a tendency to spiral and then unload on me.

She told her friend that it’s okay if she wasn’t in the program.

I’m dealing with unrelated stuff right now and already feel overwhelmed as is. Seeing another spiral coming, I said that maybe it’s for the best, as she doesn’t like analysis. She loves creative writing but does not like analysis. She finds it boring. I told her that there are plenty of creative writing classes she can double up on to demonstrate interest in English. She would not have to do a research paper.

Now, her friend is cold and distant towards her.

I admitted that the program is difficult, and I myself am behind. I am someone who really loves analysis. She got defensive and cold, stating that she wanted to be in the program. I didn’t push her. Now, I feel bad. AITA?

