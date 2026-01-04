Teenage Girl Was Relying On Her Therapist For Help, But Then The Woman Crossed A Boundary That Called Her Professionalism Into Question

Let’s be real, there’s very few of us who wouldn’t benefit from therapy at some point in our lives.

But it’s expensive, and being able to afford this important service is a luxury for many.

So when the teen in this story needed therapy, her parents found a cost-effective way to ensure she got the help she required.

However the situation wasn’t exactly ethical, which made what happened next a little less surprising.

AITA for telling my parents about what she said, or was she out of line for getting so angry? I (sixteen, female) go to a therapist who recently started using an empty office space my parents own. They made an agreement that she could use the space for free as long as she paid for electricity or gas and gave me free sessions. At first everything was fine, but during multiple sessions she would complain about the space. Stuff like “it’s so hot without AC,” “the door is broken,” “this place needs plants,” etc. I told my parents because it made me uncomfortable, and they said she shouldn’t be telling me that.

Today things blew up. The cleaning lady was working while I had my session. My therapist complained that the lady never cleans the windows and said she’d fire her if it were her house. Then she suggested we move to my dad’s office while the lady cleaned. My dad showed up while we were there and looked annoyed. Once we got back to her space, I mentioned that he seemed mad. She immediately got defensive and asked if I was talking about her behind her back or if this had to do with her.

She stood up, said she needed to talk to my dad, and basically accused me of damaging her image. I said my parents weren’t upset, I was. She then told me I was lying and denied ever saying the things I told my parents. Then she texted my mom and told her she wanted to talk urgently. When they were talking she kept saying that I was lying and she would never do that. AITA?

This… isn’t a therapist. Or at least, she shouldn’t be a therapist if she’s going to behave like this.

It’s completely inappropriate of her therapist to say these things to her client, who is likely relying on her to be a stable and caring presence in her life.

The accusations and the gaslighting? Completely inappropriate.

There is absolutely no way that a therapist should be behaving this way – and renting the space in exchange for therapy is a complete conflict of interest too.

A client has full license to discuss what they talked about in therapy with anyone they choose to – it’s the therapist that should be keeping things confidential.

At this point, given she’s lying and gaslighting already, who knows if this therapist is doing anything right?

It’s completely unethical.