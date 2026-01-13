Tenant Moved Into A New Apartment And Expected Basic Privacy, But Neighbors Tried To Dictate Their Bathroom Use Every Night

Shared walls come with shared noise, but some sounds are more unavoidable than others.

For one tenant, their late-night bathroom breaks turned into a neighborly feud when their downstairs neighbors insisted their bodily functions should run on their sleep schedule.

AITAH for waking up my neighbors almost every night unintentionally? My (26) neighbors (24F) and (25M) have been complaining to me that I wake them up almost every night whenever I use the bathroom in my apartment. I moved in three months ago and met my neighbors the same day I started bringing my stuff over.

From the start, this tenant was made aware of the thin walls.

The first thing they told me was that the wall between their bedroom and my bathroom is really thin. They said that if I wanted to have a private conversation, it shouldn’t be near the bathroom or in it since they would be able to hear everything. I thought that was weird, but I didn’t say anything and went on with my day.

But it soon became clear this would become a recurring problem.

Fast forward to last week, when I got a knock on my front door and a complaint from my neighbor. She said she was sick of being woken up at 4 a.m. by me using the toilet.

She wanted me to either use the bathroom before going to bed or wait until 8 a.m., when they normally wake up. I told them it wasn’t possible for me to wait four hours to go to the bathroom.

So when the neighbor resisted any sort of reason, things got awkward.

I asked if it was possible for them to maybe move their bed or bedroom to another part of the apartment so they wouldn’t wake up over something so small. She refused and told me that I was the AH and that I was doing this on purpose since she told me about it from the beginning. AITAH?

