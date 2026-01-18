Apartment Tenant Tried To Live Normally In Their Place, But A Downstairs Neighbor Turned Every Noise Into A Full-Blown Complaint Campaign

Living in close quarters with your neighbors often comes with frustrations, but there’s a fine line between sensitivity and obsession.

AITAH for dismissing downstairs neighbors noise complaint and slamming the door on them? Downstairs neighbor would regularly bang on their ceiling during daytime hours if there was any noise. The day we moved in, they banged on the ceiling at 4:00 p.m.

Any time something was moved, dropped, or our cat jumped off something, she would bang and complain to the building. The building contacted us and said they told her to stop doing that, because it was daytime hours.

We work early and are both in bed by 9:00 p.m. Any noise we made was random and during daytime hours, never past 9:00 p.m.

The other night we were doing laundry and changing sheets on the bed, and something tipped over on the carpeted floor. They banged on the ceiling again. This was at 8:30 p.m. We were in bed by 9:30 p.m., and she started banging on our door.

I got dressed and answered it. I told her to speak with the building and that she seemed to be insane, then started to close the door. She pushed the door with her hand. I told her to get away from me and slammed the door. We contacted building management and told them we feel harassed at this point. AITA?

