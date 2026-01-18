Property Management Banned A Tenant From Fixing His Own Apartment, So He Documented Everything And Won Thousands After Their Neglect Caused Major Damage

Property management companies either make your life easier or remind you how fast things can fall apart when the wrong people take over.

So, what would you do if you’d spent years upgrading your rental with your landlord’s blessing, only for a new property management company to swoop in and tear out all the work you’d paid for?

Would you push back? Or would you wait for the perfect moment to turn the whole situation around?

In the following story, one tenant finds himself in this situation and can’t help but choose the latter.

Here’s what happened.

Property Management tells me Not to fix anything, ok! Back in the 2008 housing crisis, I did some work on the side for a customer’s computer system. We got to talking, and he had a cheap 1 bdrm “Duplex” for rent that was too good to be true. It was a detached garage converted to a 1bedroom little apartment, and it was as plain and basic as they come. The actual house was being rented out, and he was charging the full amount priced for the area (which was high), so the little garage conversion was pure profit for the Landlord. I signed a lease for a fixed price that was almost half of what the going rate was for 1-bedroom apartments in the area. It was no frills, plain as can be, with the cheapest appliances and amenities possible. Light fixtures from the early 80s, the cheapest faucets and countertops money could buy, you get the visual.

Over the years, he made lots of upgrades.

The elderly landlord and I had an arrangement; I could fix it up so long as I could keep the rent low, and he would allow me to pay for the remaining balance on upgrades if/when things broke. Years go by, and I’m still in this 1bdrm garage conversation and making progress on updating the features. The kitchen faucet is gone, and a new fancy sprayer head faucet with a bar-style glass cleaner has been installed. Old toilet replaced with a water-saving tank and a bidet installed. 80s lights are gone, LED smart home fixtures installed.

In comes a property management company.

Around 7-8 years go by, and my rent is still half of the normal going rate for the area, and my landlord is happy with our arrangement. Sadly, he had a heart attack, and surgery saved his life. He is no longer able to maintain his active lifestyle and hands the reins of being a landlord to a property management company. This company is as shady and money-hungry as they come. They get a percentage of the monthly rent for their role in taking over the landlord’s duties. They IMMEDIATELY hate me and my rental agreement from the start. The month they take over, my rent goes up to the maximum limit of 10% plus 5% the cost-of-living increase for 1 year.

They raised the rent every year.

I’m not happy with this, as this is a significant bump in my costs. I suck it up, but as a silent protest, I stop making upgrades to the house that first year. 12 months later, exactly, I get a notification that my rent will increase by another 10% plus 5% cost-of-living increase. This is yet another blow to my finances, but I can’t really complain as my rent is still well below the average cost for the area. Another 12 months and another 10% plus 5% cost of living, followed by another the following year. This whole time I had been saving a good portion of my paychecks as a downpayment for a house but these rent hikes were hurting my ability to set aside money for this purpose.

Luckily, he had renters’ insurance.

My landlord was not happy with the Property management company he hired, but couldn’t get out of his contract because they were doing maintenance and facility repairs like clockwork. COVID hit, and I had been in this place for 12 years by this point. My rent was still under the average for the area, but not by much. Seeing as this was now just a crappy 1bdrm apartment, I was looking for houses to buy to get me out of this rent-gouging arrangement I was in. Right at the peak of the COVID scare in 2020, a pipe burst in the kitchen and flooded the floors, ruining the crappy cabinets, the carpets, and the furniture I had nearby. I had renters’ insurance that covered most of the costs of what I had lost. Not the nicest furniture, but my couch was a total loss; my desk, entertainment center, and speaker were severely damaged.

Waiting for the repairs was a nightmare.

In comes Property management to assess the repairs and gut out the damaged wood and carpets. I offer to pay for the upgraded wood and countertops, as well as request hardwood floors. Nope! They deny my requests. I offered to do the work myself, as I’m fairly handy, but was again denied with an actual written letter stating I im not to do ANY WORK or maintenance on the apartment. I contacted my landlord, who has his hands tied because this was the arrangement we had. I’m at a loss of what to do because this Property management company is not setting me up with a temporary place to live. Doing all the work while I’m working from home to watch my possessions. There is a literal door-sized hole in my wall as they spend two weeks fixing all the damage.

The repairs took over two months.

They threw out my upgraded faucet (which was undamaged and worked perfectly fine), the upgraded sink, the light fixtures, the tile work I had done, and the bathroom faucet (which wasn’t even part of the floor damage). They then removed an outlet originally part of the apartment to save on costs. I was mad at them and complained via letters, via phone calls, and by talking to the maintenance supervisor. It took 2 full months to do all the repairs, and at the end, they sent me a notice that my rent was going up due to some loophole in the “neglect” the apartment was in, which was not reported. I was done with this ******** and I pooled my resources, called in all the favors I could, and found the house I wanted.

Before he moved, he tallied up all the money they owed him.

I gave 30 30-day notice to leave at the end of my lease, along with an invoice for ALL the repairs I made to the apartment over the 12 years I was there. I attached a copy of my original lease agreement, a copy of all photos I took before and after repairs I made, a bill of the costs, and a request for a refund of the past 6 months of additional rent hike due to “neglect” like they stated in the letter. I had a running tally of all the receipts, work performed, and the cost of not being allowed to live in a motel during the work being performed, totaling over $9700. At the same time, I submitted all this to the courts as I knew they would contest all of it.

The judge sided with him, and they finally paid what they owed.

My landlord was on my side during the court hearing, giving testimony that he, in fact, allowed me in the rental lease agreement that I could do my own repairs. I won within 4 hours and was awarded $4700 (the judge removed all billable hours I included). The judge was harsh to the lawyer for the property management, saying his client must obey the law and put a tenant up for housing during construction. Nearly 4 years later, I finally got my lump sum, including penalties and late fees, which totalled up to $7500. Sadly, my old landlord passed away, and his properties passed to his son, who immediately fired the Property management company sometime early last year.

