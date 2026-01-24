TGI Friday’s Wanted To Honor An Employee Who Went Above And Beyond For Customers, But It Is Backfiring Bigtime

Flying can be hard, and flying with children is even more difficult. When a family was grabbing a meal at the Atlanta Airport, their young child was having a hard time, and one of the waitresses picked him up and comforted him, making their whole experience better.

A clip of it went viral, and then TGI Friday’s corporate wanted to give her an award, but what they did really backfired on them, and people are very upset.

One TikToker made a video that explains what happened and why it is making TGI Friday’s look so bad. Her video begins with her recapping the situation.

She says, “So, I know we all have seen the clip of the lady at the TGI Friday’s at the Atlanta Airport where she graciously helped a family with a toddler that was about to crash out.”

She then shows a quick clip of the video that went viral.

Later, she explains what the company did, “So, fast forward to yesterday, TGI Friday posted on their TikTok account them honoring Britney and recognizing Britney for her act of kindness and for her stellar customer service.”

She then shows the video showing Britney getting an oversized check and celebrating.

On the surface, this seems like a really good thing.

The TikToker then talks about why it didn’t go well from a marketing perspective.

She said, “I don’t know if you can tell from that clip, but the dollar amount from that check was $500. And when I tell you that people are going in on TGI Friday’s TikTok account, the folks are going in. This ain’t panning out how y’all thought it was TGI Friday’s.”

Then she talks about why people are mad, “The people are mad that y’all had the audacity to print up that check on that posterboard, y’all wrapped it in that red wrapping paper, put a bow on it, flew the GM out to Atlanta to give her a $500 check. The people are mad. They said, ‘In this economy, what is she going to do with $500. She can easily make that in one weekend.”

Honestly, they aren’t wrong. To a big company like TGI Friday’s, $500 is nothing.

She ends the video by saying, “Y’all drop in the comments, tell me what you think. Do you think the $500 is acceptable? Should she be grateful for anything above their paycheck when getting recognized?”

TGI Friday’s would have been better off doing nothing and just taking the free publicity.

Someone at TGI Friday’s marketing team should have known that this wasn’t going to be a good look.

Check out the full video below and see if you agree with the people who are upset.

Most people in the comments agree that TGI Friday’s really dropped the ball on this.

This commenter doesn't like how they handled it.





There is no doubt that TGI Friday’s dropped the ball on this moment.

