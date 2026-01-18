“The Bob The Builder” Fad On TikTok Has Women Using Dating Apps To Find Men Who Fix Things For Them

People want different things out of relationships.

Some want a constant companion, others want financial stability, and some ladies have no problem saying that they’re using dating apps to find men who will do work for them around their homes.

The phenomenon is called the “Bob the Builder” trend and women have taken to TikTok to share their thoughts about it.

A woman named Lily posted a video with a text overlay that reads, “POV: You get your Hinge date to build your new TikTok shop furniture.”

Lily’s boy toy was hard at work and her caption reads, “This video made me realize that actually none of the furniture in my room has been put together by me.”

@lily_halest This video made me realise that actually none of the furniture in my room has been put togther by me 🙂 ♬ I’m a Princess – Moey’s Music Party

Another TikTokker named Danielle posted a video with a caption that reads, “Hinge men = Bob the Builder.”

She told viewers, “I’m in the middle of my room and I have a bed frame to build right now.”

Danielle said she was FaceTiming with a friend and she told her she was going to put the bed frame together by herself.

She said about her friend, “She starts cracking up. She proceeds to tell me a story about when she first moved to New York City, she had all of her furniture built by men that she met on Hinge.”

Danielle continued, “She would swipe and go on dates and then have these men build her furniture pieces.”

She added, “Genius! I’m gonna start swiping right now.”

And another woman posted a video with a caption that reads, “Shout out Hinge for my personal Bob the Builder.”

The video showed a fella putting together some furniture for her and the text overlay reads, “Hinged for fun, but ended up with a guy who’s helping me move and building my furniture.”

There ain’t no shame in their game!

