January 10, 2026 at 2:48 am

‘That didn’t go the way I expected.’ – The “Do You Ever Wish You Were Athletic?” Trend Is A Big Hit With Girlfriends Pranking Their Boyfriends

by Matthew Gilligan

men talking about being athletic

TikTok/@beachsncream/@phoebeanddan/@chelseaannegreen

Well, this is a fun social media trend!

Here’s how it works: women ask their boyfriends if they wish they were athletic…and the results are pretty darn funny!

In a woman named Elle’s video, she asked her boyfriend the big question…

And he used to be a professional hockey player!

It was obvious that Elle’s main squeeze was confused by her question and he told her to go ahead and Google him if she wanted proof of how athletic he really is.

@beachsncream

not as athletic as me though, obvs !

♬ original sound – Elle

Another TikTokker named Phoebe asked her boyfriend Dan if he ever wishes he was athletic and he, like the previous fella, was perplexed.

Dan asked her, “What? What do you mean? I’m extremely athletic.”

She replied, “No, athletic for a boy. I’ve seen you throw a football and it’s not impressive.”

Dan said, “Football’s not even my main sport.”

He added that he was a really good lacrosse player and, “I could’ve went pro if I really tried.”

@phoebeanddan

“I would’ve gone pro”😭 said every boy ever

♬ original sound – Phoebe & Dan

And a woman named Chelsea asked her boyfriend the big question and he simply said, “Yes.”

She then asked him, “All the time?” and he responded by saying, “No.”

Chelsea laughed at his short answers and he asked her, “Are you filming me?”

Her boyfriend then flipped her the bird.

In the caption, she wrote, “That didn’t go the way I expected.”

@chelseaannegreen

That didn’t go the way I expected…

♬ original sound – CHELSEA GREEN

Now check out what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2025 12 31 at 8.25.07 AM That didnt go the way I expected. The Do You Ever Wish You Were Athletic? Trend Is A Big Hit With Girlfriends Pranking Their Boyfriends

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 12 31 at 8.25.33 AM That didnt go the way I expected. The Do You Ever Wish You Were Athletic? Trend Is A Big Hit With Girlfriends Pranking Their Boyfriends

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 12 31 at 8.26.01 AM That didnt go the way I expected. The Do You Ever Wish You Were Athletic? Trend Is A Big Hit With Girlfriends Pranking Their Boyfriends

Try this out on someone in your life and see how it goes!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter