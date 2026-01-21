Library Used To Own Their Landline Number, But Has Ignored Their Appeals To Let Their Customers Know It Changed. So This Family Started Pranking The Library’s Callers.

Some acts of revenge are necessary.

This woman recounts the story of when her family got loads of phone calls from library patrons because their phone number used to belong to the local library. When their appeals to the library were ignored, the petty revenge started.

Read below for the full story.

Not the Library When I was growing up, we used to have a landline phone number that previously belonged to the local library. We got calls for the library all the time, even though my mom kept calling them, begging for them to clearly block out our number in all of their books and put the new one on there. Surprise, they didn’t care. That is, they didn’t care until we all started “renewing” books over the phone for patrons. Eventually, the calls stopped. Not part of the petty revenge, but funny nonetheless… one time, when I answered, and the person asked if this was the library, I looked around the room I was in and said, “No, it’s the kitchen!”

That’s how you get them to listen! They shouldn’t have ignored those pleas.

