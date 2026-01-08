Tech Volunteer Was Helping Out At A Rural School Late At Night, But Then The Police Showed Up To See What Was Going On

Sometimes when you work in tech support, you need to come in after hours to do upgrades or fix a problem.

When the support guy in this story was working overnight at a school, the police mistook him for a vandal and approached him, gun drawn.

Not surprisingly, he was terrified of the experience, but once things got figured out, both he and the officer laughed at the event.

Late-night visit from police while volunteering Many years ago, in 2003, I was volunteering at a small school where I provided IT help and support.

Ordinarily things like setting up PCs and so on. One night I was working late in the computer labs upgrading their already-ancient PCs to Windows XP, but I didn’t think anything of it being the middle of the night, I just wanted to get it done, and things were moving slowly.

This school was also in a rural area of the US. The town’s police department had a good relationship with the school and their officers would routinely drive by during their shifts just to keep a caring eye on the building, grounds, and campus. It must have been pretty unusual for them to see a truck parked under the awning at the main entrance late at night, so an officer got out and began looking around, walking the building’s exterior and shining his flashlight in various windows.

He must have thought someone broke in and was preparing to loot the place. Imagine my shock when he makes his way to the computer lab windows, shines his light, sees me, and taps on the glass!

I jumped about ten feet in the air before hands-up waving at him, saying “I’m just the computer guy!” I ran outside. The cop was good natured, and once I showed him my keys (and verified they actually opened the building) he and I both chuckled and I spent the next hour completely pumped on adrenaline from the scare!

I did finish the upgrade though.

This would have been terrifying, but it does make for a great story after the fact.

