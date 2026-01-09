‘I just call it my nest.’ – The “Potato Bed” Sleeping Hack Is All The Rage And People Showed Viewers How It Works

I have a feeling that every single one of you is gonna be on board with this idea…

Because it sure does look cozy!

Folks on TikTok posted videos and showed viewers how to make a “potato bed” that is sweeping the nation!

This TikTokker invited viewers to “Make a potato bed with me.”

They told folks to get a fitted sheet, stuff the sides with pillows, top it off with a blanket, and you’re good to go!

Another TikTokker said it’s the most comfortable bed she’s ever been in and she walked viewers through the instructions to get cozy.

In the caption, she wrote, “10/10 would recommend.”

Another woman posted her version of the potato bed and her dog just loved it!

In the caption, she wrote, “I love this potato bed lifestyle, but unfortunately I think it will have to go when I am no longer sick. There is just something about my crispy white sheets!”

@615jade I love this potato bed lifestyle, but unfortunately I think it will have to go when I am no longer sick. There is just something about my crispy white sheets!! #potato #bed #nest ♬ original sound – Jade

Now check out what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared a photo.

And this TikTok user is all about it!

Give the potato bed a shot, it looks pretty cozy!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁