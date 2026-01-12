Boss Reorganized Employee’s Seats To Separate “Office Friends,” But This Employee And Her Coworkers Continued To “Collaborate”

Office layouts can affect productivity and morale.

This employee and her office friends were moved away from each other when the new seating chart was released.

Instead of complaining, they adapted by bringing their laptops next to each other’s cubicles.

They called this “collaboration,” and not long after, another seating rearrangement happened.

Got moved at work for talking to much A few months ago, my boss changed the “seating chart.” All of the cubicles were rearranged into a more “business-friendly atmosphere.” What actually happened was everyone who talked to each other got moved away from each other. This was the final straw in a long series of petty control tactics by this boss.

As a result, many people quit or asked to be transferred to a different building. Those of us who remained came up with a system of bringing our laptops to each other’s cubicles to “collaborate.” We were still doing the same amount of work. Just sitting by each other to talk.

Yesterday, our workspaces were rearranged again. And we are all now near our friends again. It wasn’t extreme malicious compliance. But we got our point across and won a small battle.

Some office employees are more productive when they’re working near each other.

