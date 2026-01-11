‘Rent getting expensive, everybody shacking up.’ – There Are Now Restaurants Where Applebee’s And IHOP Are Under One Roof
by Matthew Gilligan
You never know what businesses are gonna join forces these days, and I bet a lot of folks out there didn’t have this on their Bingo cards!
A TikTokker named Anilah surprised a lot of viewers when she posted a video that showed an Applebee’s and an IHOP under the same roof.
Anilah filmed the building from outside and asked, “Why does it say IHOP-Applebee’s?”
The TikTokker went inside the building and saw that the business was indeed a combination of an Applebee’s and an IHOP.
Anilah said that an employee told her the two restaurant chains merged.
Well, this is quite a development!
Take a look at the video.
@anilahnicole
And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.
This person weighed in.
Another individual made a funny comment.
And this TikTokker spoke up.
Applebee’s and IHOP…it’s a match made in heaven.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · applebee’s, ihop, restaurants, tiktok, top, video, viral
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.