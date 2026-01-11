‘Rent getting expensive, everybody shacking up.’ – There Are Now Restaurants Where Applebee’s And IHOP Are Under One Roof

You never know what businesses are gonna join forces these days, and I bet a lot of folks out there didn’t have this on their Bingo cards!

A TikTokker named Anilah surprised a lot of viewers when she posted a video that showed an Applebee’s and an IHOP under the same roof.

Anilah filmed the building from outside and asked, “Why does it say IHOP-Applebee’s?”

The TikTokker went inside the building and saw that the business was indeed a combination of an Applebee’s and an IHOP.

Anilah said that an employee told her the two restaurant chains merged.

Well, this is quite a development!

Take a look at the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another individual made a funny comment.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

Applebee’s and IHOP…it’s a match made in heaven.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁