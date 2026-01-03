Restaurant Customer Called Out Misbehaving Kids, But They Made The Parents Angry In The Process

Nobody likes having unruly kids in a dining establishment, even if it is a family restaurant.

What would you do if there were kids acting up, not on your watch, but also seemingly not on their parents’? One person recently shared how they handled exactly this on Reddit.

Here’s what went down.

AITA telling a kid to behave after their parents let them repeatedly run into people carrying food trays?

This happened yesterday at Jollibee.

It’s the kind of place where you order at the counter, they give you a buzzer, and then you go pick up your food on a tray and carry it back to your table.

Not exactly fine dining, but reliable.

I was waiting for my buzzer to go off when I noticed a family of four: Dad, Mom, and two kids (maybe 5 and 7?) that were absolutely chaotic.

They were running laps around the perimeter of the dining area.

Nothing kills the dining experience more than that.

Mind you, the dining area was busy and full of people and grab riders.

The route they were running was right through the path where people were carrying full trays of food and drinks.

These kids were also calling people fat and two separate people get bumped into.

The parents should have gotten involved at that point.

The parents meanwhile were completely engrossed in their conversation, seemingly oblivious or just choosing to ignore it.

When it was my turn to grab my order, the kids bumped into me.

I looked at the parents, and then directly at the child who had bumped me (he was running back toward their table).

This person was ready for a fight.

I told the kid to stop running around, or else they’ll bump into people, and that this is not a playground.

The Mom glared at me and said: “Excuse me? Don’t talk to my kids like that! They’re just kids being kids not causing any harm”.

Not entirely true, Mom.

They literally had just bumped into multiple people including me who’s grabbing our orders.

AITA for this?

Did I have the right to intervene when the parents were clearly prioritizing their relaxation over their children’s safety and the safety of others carrying food?

Yikes, this sounds uncomfortable for everyone involved. Let’s see what Reddit had to say.

They may be here, but they’re not family.

