‘They really thought it was going to be easy.’ – A Pilates Instructor Showed How Gym Bros Are Struggling Through Her Workouts
You know the type of gym bro who thinks he owns the exercise room and he can outwork, outlift, and outperform everyone there?
Well, some of those dudes got a major reality check after they took a pilates class from an instructor named Jess.
She put the guys through a punishing workout and she even posted a couple videos on TikTok to show the world!
In the first video, the bros are struggling through the pilates sessions.
The amount of dirty looks and groans 🤣🤣🤣🤣 i promise that they actually loved it, despite being extremely challenged. If anyone tells you “pilates is easy” its only because they haven’t found the right teacher yet (& clearly havent done pilates with me yet 🤣😉). Watch until the end for some sweat puddles & sound on loud to hear men cry ❤️🔥💧 if you wanna see what all the hype is about: join me at DRYP in Dubai Marina (shout out to @GG for powering through) ❤️🔥❤️🔥 #pilates #reformer #pilatesreformer #reformerpilates #lol #gymbro #gymbros #gymfail #pilatesgirl #dubai #pilatesworkout #dubaipilates #fypdubai #dubaimarina
In her second video, Jess wrote in the text overlay, “Another day, another opportunity to humble men and introduce them to the amazing workout that is pilates.”
In the text overlay, she wrote, “They really thought it was going to be easy.”
Think again!
Another day, another opportunity to humble men and introduce them to the amazing workout that is #pilates 😂🤍 these guys came from @Allsopp & Allsopp with @LC to come workout with me at @DRYP SWEAT HUB and they loved this challenge. #mendoingpilates #pilateschair #pilatesreformer #pilateslol #pilatesworkout #pilatesmen #pilatesinstructor #lol #pilatesfail #alignpilates #wundachair #chairpilates
Here’s what viewers had to say.
It’s not as easy as it looks, is it, fellas?
