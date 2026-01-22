Tenants Thought Their New Dream Neighbor Had Moved In, But He Turned Out To Be A Noisy Nightmare

Neighbors, you don’t really live with them, but it’s costly to live without them.

Years ago, we leased half a duplex in a college town.

Neighbors varied.

As they tend to in college towns.

At one point, our neighbor was a recently hired night manager for Waffle House.

We worked days, he worked nights, it worked well.

Until the night we discovered he’d hung speakers on the shared wall between us.

For some reason he cranked on and up Kris Kristofferson’s “WHY ME LORD”.

At 3AM.

First time it played I did nothing.

The second time it played I knocked on his door and politely asked that the music be turned down.

He mumbled something about being sorry and it wouldn’t happen again.

I returned to my bed to go back to sleep.

Until it happened again, this time it seemed louder.

I went into our living room and located where his speakers were wall mounted on the other side of the wall.

Waiting for the downbeat, I slammed my fist against the wall.

It wasn’t hard enough to break the wall but it was hard enough to dislodge the speaker from the wall.

It was quiet for the rest of the night.

He never said anything to us or the landlord, but we did have a new neighbor by the weekend.

Good walls make the best neighbors.

