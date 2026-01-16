Here’s A Simple Hack To Make Doing The Dishes Easier, But It’s Causing Controversy Online

Doing the dishes is one of those chores that almost nobody likes, but if you don’t do them regularly, it can make quite a mess.

This TikToker made a previous video advising viewers to get a restaurant bus bin to help with the task, and it ignited a huge debate on whether this is a good idea or not, so she made another video illustrating why she is right.

The video starts with her saying, “I had no idea that this was going to be controversial, but apparently using a bus bin in your home is controversial.”

She shows a bunch of comments from her previous video where they were saying that a bus bin is a bad idea or gross.

So, she goes on to say, “Number 1: Dirty dish staging your sink and your counters are now clear. You can thaw meat, clean vegetables, wash hands, fill water bottles, doesn’t really matter.”

Ok, that is one good reason to have a restaurant style bus bin in your kitchen.

Then she gives another, “2: It augments the capacity of your sink. If you have a single sink, now you have a double sink. You can pre-soak dishes in the bus bin. Or, you can wash in your regular sink and sanitize in your bus bin.”

That’s a good idea.

Next, she says, “3: Clean dish staging. Maybe you want to unload your dishwasher into your bus bin and then walk around your kitchen putting everything where it belongs in one trip instead of two or three.”

Those are pretty good options as well.

She ends her video saying, “Your sink is clear, Hallelujah. Amazing.”

I do think this is a great idea for people with just one sink, and especially for those who don’t have a dishwasher.

Personally, I wouldn’t use it, but I can see why lots of people could benefit.

Check out the video for yourself to see if this is a good option.

The commenters in this video are much more supportive.

Here is someone who says their son really likes it.

Apparently, this is popular in Europe.

Here are several more commenters supporting the idea.

This simple kitchen hack can make doing the dishes easier.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.