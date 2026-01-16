Townhouse Resident Was Blamed For A Neighbor’s Wilting Succulents, But They Refused To Provide The WiFi Password For ‘Plant Protection’

Nothing prepares you for the day someone blames your WiFi for their plants’ emotional well-being.

So, what would you do if your neighbor knocked on your door holding a potted plant and a sketch of a WiFi signal, insisting that your router was confusing her succulents and demanding you either turn it off at night or hand over the password?

Would you give in or fight back?

In the following story, one neighbor finds themselves in this exact situation and still can’t believe it happened. Here’s the full scoop.

Entitled Neighbor Demands I Stop Using My Own WiFi Because It’s Distracting Her Plants I live in a townhouse complex with paper-thin walls and a whole bunch of colorful personalities. One of them is my neighbor, a woman in her late 50s who wears tie-dye every day. She insists she has a telepathic connection with crystals, and once told me my aura was too digital. I’m usually sitting out front on my phone, relaxing with my computer. I suppose that’s why she feels I’m too digital? But her latest stunt truly took the cake.

The neighbor explained her thoughts.

Last week, she knocked on my door, holding a small potted plant in one hand and a printout of what looked like a hand-drawn diagram of a WiFi signal in the other. She told me we needed to talk about my router. I was confused. She then explained that my WiFi was disrupting the vibrational energy of her succulents. She pointed to the drawing, which honestly looked like a sad jellyfish, and said the signal beamed directly through our shared wall and bombarded her plants nonstop.

According to her, the plants were spiritually wilting because they thought the WiFi was sunlight, but it wasn’t.

And then she got to the best part.

The best part? Her plants were in a dark hallway with no natural light. She claimed they had been fine until I got a new modem and then gave me two options: either turn off my WiFi every night between 10 PM and 6 AM (apparently the plant’s rest hours) or let her share my WiFi and move the router into her unit so she could regulate the signal properly. I laughed because I thought she was joking. She wasn’t. She stormed off as I was laughing at her. I’m still currently waiting to see what comes out of this.

Wow! It almost sounds like she just wants free internet.

That woman is off her rocker!

But she does deserve some credit for that very well-thought-out free internet scheme.

