Uber Driver Refused To Disable A Safety Camera For A Hostile Rider, So The Trip Ended With A Permanent Ban And A Lesson In Accountability

Usually, the worst thing to happen on a rideshare trip is some awkward small talk, but this ride went off the rails fast.

After a rider demanded the driver turn off his interior safety camera, a routine trip turned into an ultimatum and a meltdown.

The result was a one-star rating, a police threat, and a banned Uber account.

Is this what you want? Fine. The customer is always right! I drive for Uber in the Dallas area, and I received a ride request. I picked up the gentleman, and it was a good ride. About five minutes in, the rider asked me what was on my rearview mirror. I told him it was my interior cam.

He got mad and told me to turn it off because he didn’t like such surveillance. I reminded him that the Uber app would have said there was video recording. There are also signs on the door. He could have declined booking the trip if there was a problem.

It escalated when he yelled, “You better turn that thing off or else!” “Or else?” I asked. “Yes,” was the reply. “Turn it off or stop this trip!” I verified his request, and he said, “Yes, turn the thing off or end this trip.” To which I said, “Fine. Have it your way. I will comply.”

At that, I exited the highway and pulled into a convenience store. He acted a bit stunned before shouting, “What the **** are you doing?” I calmly stated, “You said either I stop recording or I end the trip. As I have no intention of stopping the recording, I am letting you out here.”

That did not go well for him and he started hurling insults I calmly ended the trip as per his request. That was the compliance. Here’s the maliciousness (which, although I’m very capable of, I rarely do).

When ending the trip on the app, I gave him a one-star rating, as we can’t give a zero. As he was really getting on my last nerve, I added “feeling unsafe” and “abusive rider.”

As he continued to rant, I pointed to a police car that had just pulled in and told him, “If you don’t leave my car immediately, then perhaps you might want to explain why not to that nice officer.”

After getting a few more cutting jabs in and getting out, he tossed his open protein drink at my head, hitting the headrest and spilling all over the floorboard. It was at that time I got a text message from Uber support asking if I was all right. I said I was.

They told me his account was suspended and asked if I could send them the video clip. I said I would and also mentioned the mess. Uber support told me to just send them a picture, and he would be charged a $75 cleaning fee, which I got within an hour.

So I did exactly what the rider wanted, but due to his petulant behavior, he got a canceled Uber account, and it cost him $75. If he would have just left, I wouldn’t have done a thing. But play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

What could’ve been a normal drop-off turned into a canceled ride, a suspended account, and a $75 bill.

This rider messed around, and definitely found out.

